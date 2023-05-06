The attorney for Bryan Kohberger filed a motion Thursday in Latah County 2nd District Court requesting evidence that she has not yet received.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail as he awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.

Kohberger’s attorney, Anne Taylor, requested the prosecution disclose evidence including body cam and dash cam footage from police involved in the search and arrest of Kohberger in Pennsylvania.

She also requested forensic evidence from Kohberger’s car and his parents’ home, where he was arrested. All recordings from Moscow Police Department officers, any recorded statements related to Kohberger’s arrest, and training records of specific officers are also part of the request.

According to her motion, Taylor believes some of these materials contain exculpatory evidence.

Advertising

Additionally, a scheduled hearing regarding the gag order in the Kohberger case has been canceled.

The family of Goncalves filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to appeal, amend or clarify a gag order in the case involving the murder suspect Kohberger.

A coalition of media organizations, including the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, filed a motion in Latah County 2nd District Court to vacate the gag order that prohibits attorneys and law enforcement involved in the case from speaking publicly about it.

Because these two motions concern the same subject matter, a hearing for both should be set at the same time “for judicial efficiency,” according to court documents.

That is why the Goncalves hearing scheduled for May 25 has been canceled, and a scheduling conference is being held on May 22 instead.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.