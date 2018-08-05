KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Kodiak officials have agreed to pay $265,000 to an autistic man who was forcibly detained and pepper-sprayed by police.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the city is settling the lawsuit filed in February 2016 by the guardians of 30-year-old Nicholas Pletnikoff, who claimed police were negligent and used excessive force.
Pletnikoff was apprehended in December 2015 after Kodiak officers responded to a 911 call from tourists saying that a man was attempting to break into a car.
Police body camera footage shows officers taking Pletnikoff to the ground and struggling to handcuff him, leading to an officer using pepper spray.
The city’s attorney William Ingaldson says the encounter was “really unfortunate,” but the city maintains that officers’ actions were appropriate.
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com