KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Kodiak Island School District officials have decided to close Larsen Bay School for the 2018-19 school year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education made the decision during a Tuesday meeting.

The board is also discussing the impending closure of Karluk School, which currently has seven students enrolled.

Superintendent Larry LeDoux says unlike other school districts in the state, the Kodiak Island school district tries to continue providing services at a school even if it has less than 10 students.

___

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com