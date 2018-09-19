KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A Kodiak cooperative has received its first delivery of locally harvested canned salmon — a step toward reaching its goal of opening a grocery store selling Alaska-sourced products.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op received a delivery this week of 1,000 cans of sockeye salmon from Larsen Bay to sell.

Co-op board chair Tyler Kornelis says the salmon caught and processed locally will be sold first to co-op members and then to other residents.

The co-op is working toward opening a full-service grocery store in Kodiak, giving residents access to local produce and seafood.

The co-op is aiming to build up membership to 500 before setting up a physical store. It currently has 370 members.

___

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com