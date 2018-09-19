KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A Kodiak cooperative has received its first delivery of locally harvested canned salmon — a step toward reaching its goal of opening a grocery store selling Alaska-sourced products.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports the Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op received a delivery this week of 1,000 cans of sockeye salmon from Larsen Bay to sell.
Co-op board chair Tyler Kornelis says the salmon caught and processed locally will be sold first to co-op members and then to other residents.
The co-op is working toward opening a full-service grocery store in Kodiak, giving residents access to local produce and seafood.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Owner of 3D-printed gun company accused of sex with minor WATCH
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- New round of US-China tariffs raise fears of an economic Cold War
- Grizzly's rare aggressive attack kills 1, puzzles officials
- Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the accuser of court nominee Kavanaugh?
The co-op is aiming to build up membership to 500 before setting up a physical store. It currently has 370 members.
___
Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com