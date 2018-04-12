ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Koch brothers-funded group is hosting a New Mexico forum as part of a national effort aimed at convincing Hispanic voters that the GOP-sponsored tax reforms help them.

The LIBRE Institute is scheduled Saturday to hold an event in Albuquerque and is inviting Hispanic business leaders to attend and speak on how they’ve benefited from the tax cuts signed by President Donald Trump last year.

The conservative-leaning group is organizing similar forums in other states with a large number of Latino voters who could swing midterm elections.

LIBRE executive director Daniel Garza called the tax cuts “a once in a generation” opportunity and expects Republicans to pursue similar reforms.

But the Democratic Party of New Mexico called the tax cuts a “sham” that mainly helps millionaires and billionaires.