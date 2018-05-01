KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office says stopping him from paying a contempt fine with state money would be “illegal.”

The Kansas City Star reports that the top lawyer in the secretary of state’s office condemned a budget provision that the Republican-controlled House approved last week. The requirement would prohibit statewide elected officials from tapping funds to pay fines, court costs or attorney fees.

Kobach, a conservative Republican, was recently held in contempt of court by a federal judge in a voting-rights lawsuit. In a letter to legislative leaders obtained by McClatchy, senior counsel Sue Becker raised potential problems with the budget requirement.

The letter says it is “illegal and would require the State to expend significant resources in any futile attempt to defend it.”

