TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican governor candidate Kris Kobach is linking what he views as lax state policies on immigration with a caravan of thousands of migrants moving through Mexico.

Kobach said during a debate Thursday night in the southwest Kansas town of Garden City that immigrants come to the U.S. illegally because states like Kansas hand out “goodies” in the form of services.

Kobach is the Kansas secretary of state but has a national profile for advocating tough immigration policies. He is an ally of President Donald Trump and has advised Trump on homeland security issues.

He contends Kansas should pursue policies that discourage immigrants from living in the U.S illegally. But Democratic nominee Laura Kelly and independent candidate Greg Orman contend Kobach’s approach would hurt the state’s economy, particularly western Kansas.