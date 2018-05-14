PHOENIX (AP) — A knife-wielding man who was shot by a Phoenix police officer is out of the hospital and booked into jail.
Police say 49-year-old Steven Patrick Scheuer is being held on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault on police and one count of resisting arrest.
It was unclear Monday if Scheuer has legal representation yet.
Police say Scheuer was armed with a knife and a staple gun in a Phoenix alley around 1 a.m. Sunday.
They say he dropped the staple gun but attacked a female police officer with a knife once he was within a few feet of her.
The policewoman was able to push Scheuer back and shoot him at least once.