WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida police officers were injured by a knife-wielding man in a wheelchair.

WFLA reports 29-year-old Emmanuel Ruiz Mejia is charged with cutting two Winter Haven police officers who responded to a disturbance at a bar Friday.

Police say they removed a sword-like knife strapped to the back of Mejia’s wheelchair, but Mejia refused to show officers both his hands and kept one hand under his thigh.

Police say Mejia produced a large knife when an officer pulled out a stun gun. One officer was cut when they tackled Mejia, trying to get the knife.

Police say the stun gun was used on Mejia, who then picked the knife up and threw it at the other officer. Neither officer was seriously injured.

It’s unclear whether Mejia has a lawyer.

