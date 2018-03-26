CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a knife-wielding man fatally stabbed a woman and critically wounded her adult son during an attack in Camden.
But it’s not yet known what spurred the attack, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later. Her 20-year-old son remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Further details on their attack and the victims have not been disclosed.
Authorities say the assailant fled the scene and remains at large.