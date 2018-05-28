MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a knee-deep hole near one of the pillars of the Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina is nothing to worry about.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the hole was likely caused by shifting soil when Mount Pleasant built the city’s Waterfront Park.
The agency says engineers have already checked on the hole and say the nearly 13-year-old bridge connecting Mount Pleasant to Charleston on U.S. Highway 17 is safe.
The 5-foot (152-centimeter) deep, 3-foot (91-centimeter) wide hole is right beside one of the bridge’s support pillars. The DOT says the pillars are driven 120 feet (37 meters) into the ground.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
Officials say the hole has been there for several months, but a Facebook post suddenly brought it to a lot of people’s attention.