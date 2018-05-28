MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a knee-deep hole near one of the pillars of the Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina is nothing to worry about.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the hole was likely caused by shifting soil when Mount Pleasant built the city’s Waterfront Park.

The agency says engineers have already checked on the hole and say the nearly 13-year-old bridge connecting Mount Pleasant to Charleston on U.S. Highway 17 is safe.

The 5-foot (152-centimeter) deep, 3-foot (91-centimeter) wide hole is right beside one of the bridge’s support pillars. The DOT says the pillars are driven 120 feet (37 meters) into the ground.

Officials say the hole has been there for several months, but a Facebook post suddenly brought it to a lot of people’s attention.