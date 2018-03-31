BEND, Ore. (AP) — A central Oregon historical museum is asking the public to comment on proposed designs for a Klondike Kate memorial sculpture.
The Bulletin reports that the Deschutes Historical Museum in Bend will have the designs available April 7 to April 28.
The proposed designs for the $12,000 project are from three artists from Washington state and another from Oregon for a sculpture using material from Klondike Kate’s rock collection.
Klondike Kate was the stage name for Kathleen Rockwell, who gained fame as a vaudeville singer and dancer during the Klondike Gold Rush.
She moved to Bend in 1917 where her dance-hall past prevented her from interacting with respectable society.
The museum says the memorial on museum property will be a celebration of the creative and independent women of Deschutes County.
