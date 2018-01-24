KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls resident has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a 22-year-old man in 2016.

Daryl Hatchard was about to go on trial for murder before opting to plead guilty to manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said Hatchard and victim Kameron Stewart knew each other and were arguing at Hatchard’s home before the shooting.

Costello told the Herald and News that her office accepted a manslaughter plea because of challenges regarding witness testimony and legal questions surrounding evidence. She wouldn’t elaborate.

The victim’s family declined to speak with reporters after Tuesday’s sentencing.

___

