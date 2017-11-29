KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls man arrested in a 2013 murder-for-hire case has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Zane Skeen pleaded no contest to first-degree manslaughter in the beating death of 65-year-old Larry Clark. The Herald and News reports prosecutors dismissed a charge of aggravated murder as part of Tuesday’s plea agreement.

Clark’s ex-wife, Carla, was accused of conspiracy to commit murder, but the charge was dismissed in 2015 after prosecutors said they needed more time to investigate. The district attorney’s office has not said if that investigation is continuing.

Before the charges were dismissed, prosecutors said the woman hired Skeen to kill her husband because she stood to gain $50,000 in life insurance.

Larry Clark’s body was found in his home on Feb. 12, 2013. Skeen was arrested a few days later after a multi-state car chase.

___

Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com