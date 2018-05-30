WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A carrier full of kittens has been rescued from the side of a Massachusetts highway.

WCVB-TV reports two drivers called police and animal control Tuesday when they noticed a cat carrier on the side of Interstate 495.

Police the five kittens were inside the “steaming hot” carrier have been brought to King Phillip Animal Rescue in Plainville.

The kittens appear to be fine, but one’s condition is unclear. The carrier was under the hot sun for an unknown length of time before being reported.

The kittens are so small that they’re being syringe and bottle fed for the next two weeks. Cat-lovers are encouraged to donate kitten formula to the rescue effort. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying who left the carrier on the side of the highway.

___

Information from: WCVB-TV, http://www.thebostonchannel.com