MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A group of volunteer firefighters saved a kitten trapped in a storm drain over the weekend.

The Whiting Volunteer Fire Company in Manchester Township says they learned the kitten was stuck in the drain shortly before 6:55 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters say they were able to remove the cover on the storm drain and remove the cat without injury to the animal.

Whiting firefighters say an employee of Quality Medical Transport has since adopted the cat and the cat is doing well.