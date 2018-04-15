MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard says a kite surfer in distress was rescued near Sandy Hook Bay in New Jersey.
Officials said personnel standing watch at Station Sandy Hook were notified by someone ashore at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 29-foot small boat launched and was at the scene within 15 minutes, and crew members brought the kite surfer safely aboard.
Officials said he was wearing a wetsuit and a life jacket. He was brought back to Station Sandy Hook and is reported to have no medical concerns.
