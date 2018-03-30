WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A kitchen fire in a New Hampshire apartment has sent eight people to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.
A neighbor also rescued two children in the fire that broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Friday at the Village at Crafts Hill apartment complex in West Lebanon. Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire and put it out quickly.
The apartment was heavily damaged. Four nearby units that were evacuated had smoke damage.
Firefighters are investigating the cause.
