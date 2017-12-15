CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids has hired a new president.
Television station KCRG reports that 59-year-old Lori Sundberg, the current president of Carl Sandburg College in Illinois, announced Thursday morning that she had been hired by the Iowa college.
Sundberg will continue to serve as the Illinois college’s president through June 30. She’ll take over at Kirkwood Community College on Aug. 1.
The Kirkwood board approved Sundberg’s hiring Thursday night.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
___
Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com