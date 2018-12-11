AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (AP) — Public officials and relatives of Kirk Douglas have unveiled a new historic marker in his upstate New York birthplace to honor the Hollywood legend on his birthday.
The blue and yellow New York state historic marker was presented in Amsterdam on Sunday, the actor’s 102nd birthday. The sign will be erected near the home where he was born as Issur Danielovitch to Russian Jewish parents on Dec. 9, 1916.
The marker says Douglas “Rose From Poverty To Appear In Over 90 Films In Hollywood.”
Douglas was raised in Amsterdam, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Albany.
He graduated from St. Lawrence University in northern New York and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
His lengthy film career included starring roles in “Lust for Life,” ”Spartacus” and “Seven Days In May.”