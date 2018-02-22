ATLANTA (AP) — The daughter of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King says she plans to march with the survivors of the Florida school shooting next month.

The Rev. Bernice King spoke Thursday at The King Center in Atlanta about the Feb. 14 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

King commended the surviving students and said she plans to join them during the March for Our Lives in Washington next month.

She also announced plans to mark the 50th anniversary of her father’s assassination. King was fatally shot on April 4, 1968 while standing on the balcony of a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.