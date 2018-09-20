KING COVE, Alaska (AP) — A city on the Alaska Peninsula is getting 80 percent of its energy production from hydroelectric sources.

King Cove on Wednesday held a ceremony to commemorate its second hydroelectric facility.

High energy costs are a perennial problem for rural communities off the power grid. Most villages use generators that burn diesel fuel made expensive by high transportation costs.

The first hydro facility in King Cove went online in 1994. The second, Waterfall Creek, has produced more than 1.3 megawatts since it came online in May 2017.

King Cove Mayor Henry Mack says the two facilities have displaced 3.2 million gallons (12.1 million liters) in the last 25 years, saving $5.8 million.

King Cove’s kilowatt hour cost of electricity is 30 cents. Rural Alaska averages 45 cents per kwh.