LONDON — It was long a well-known bit of trivia in Britain, often invoked on the banks of the River Thames: The queen owns the swans.

It was mostly true. Technically, the queen didn’t own them, but she had a right, passed down through the centuries, to claim them if she pleased, making her the de facto owner. And it applied only in open waters to mute swans, one of several varieties of swans found in Britain, that weren’t already owned by three companies permitted to own them.

Still, Queen Elizabeth II was long associated with the thousands of elegant, long-necked birds found swimming in waters throughout the country. Following her death, the practice, which dates back to at least the ninth century, will continue under King Charles III.

David Barber, who has served for nearly 30 years as the royal swan marker — a sort of swan ambassador, dating back to the days when swans were marked with knives and brands on their beaks to indicate ownership — said Thursday that he believed the new king would maintain the queen’s interest in the birds, given his prior interest in conservation efforts.

“It should work very, very well,” he said.

The ownership of the swans, though a minor footnote in the national mourning period and transition to a new monarch, has nonetheless been the figure of some fascination. But centuries ago, it was a far less trivial matter.

In medieval times, owning swans was seen as the height of luxury, an honor reserved only for the royals and the immensely wealthy and powerful, said Katy Barnett, a professor at Melbourne Law School and the author of “Guilty Pigs: The Weird and Wonderful History of Animal Law.”

“It became this status symbol, kind of like pop stars have tigers on leashes and bling and that kind of stuff,” she said.

But unlike those status symbols, the birds could end up on the dinner table. Swan was once seen as a rare delicacy, particularly associated with royalty, Barnett said. Henry III ordered 40 swans for his Christmas dinner in 1247, she said.

Eating swans fell out of style by the 18th century, she added, and it was made illegal in 1981 when they were protected as a wild bird.

Commoners were not allowed to own swans, and noblemen with sufficient land and income would have to ask the monarch for permission, Barnett said. A black market developed, and swan theft became a major problem, necessitating the creation of courts dedicated to swan disputes, she said.

It’s unclear when, exactly, the monarchy began owning the nation’s swans; Barnett dated references back to the 12th century, while Barber said there was reference to a king in 966 granting permission for monks to own stray swans. But a key development came in the 1500s, when Queen Elizabeth I wanted to round up some swans, to the dismay of some who said they owned them, Barnett said.

The royal courts sided with the queen, ruling she had a right to unmarked swans, along with “royal fish,” a classification that includes sturgeons, whales and porpoises.

The law stands to this day. In 2004, a fisherman in Wales caught a sturgeon and lawfully offered it to the queen before selling it. The queen declined.

Three companies are still permitted by the monarchy to own swans: The Abbotsbury Swannery, The Vintners Co. and The Dyers’ Co. Nowadays, instead of the swans being marked on their beaks, they are fitted with rings to designate ownership.

Each year, Barber, wearing a red jacket and a large swan feather in his cap, leads the royal Swan Upping, a five-day expedition on six traditional rowing skiffs to collect data and assess the health of swans on the River Thames. They circle families of swans, lift them out of the water, weigh them, check them for injuries and outfit them with tracking rings.

Elizabeth was keenly interested in the swans and in 2009 joined on the expedition, Barber said.

“The queen was watching with a big smile on her face,” he said.

Another bit of trivia often repeated in Britain, frequently taught to youngsters, is that swans can break your arm. That, Barber said, is not true.

“The wings on a swan are very powerful, but it is very unlikely that it would break a man’s arm,” he said. “It’s a myth because they wanted to keep people away from swans hundreds of years ago.”