COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be commemorated at Ohio’s Statehouse this week.
The Ohio Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission is holding the public ceremony in the atrium of the Statehouse in Columbus on Wednesday. It will celebrate King’s life and legacy.
Speakers will include the Rev. Joel L. King, Jr., a first cousin of the late civil rights leader, and David Jehnsen, chair and founding trustee of the Institute for Human Rights and Responsibilities. Jehnsen also led a Chicago-based delegation to the 1963 March on Washington. The Columbus State Community College Gospel Vocal Ensemble will perform.
The commission is housed in the Equal Opportunity Division of the Ohio Department of Administrative Services.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- Trump urged to get tougher on Russia policy
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- Trump accuses Amazon of 'Post Office scam,' falsely says The Post is company's lobbyist