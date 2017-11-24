ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque kindergarten teacher’s aide is accused of bringing meth to school and then ingested the drug to hide it.

KOB-TV reports that 48-year-old Fernandez Pizarro-Hernandez faced a judge this week on charges of drug possession at a school, child abuse and evidence tampering.

He was released but is prohibited from going to schools.

According to a criminal complaint, Pizarro-Hernandez admitted to bringing a bag of meth to the North Valley Academy Charter School.

A teacher discovered the bag after it fell out of Pizarro-Hernandez’s belongings.

Authorities say after taking kids back to class, Pizarro-Hernandez tore open the bag and spilled some of the drug. He then ingested the rest.

They say it tested positive for meth.

The school principal says officials cannot comment on an active investigation.

