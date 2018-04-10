TOKYO (AP) — Families of Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago have asked the U.S. ambassador to Japan to urge President Donald Trump to discuss ways to win their loved ones’ return at his summit with the North’s leader.
Trump says he expects to meet Kim Jong Un in May or early June. Pyongyang recently indicated interest in a summit.
Expectations for a breakthrough are high among the abductees’ families as preparations for talks move forward.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the U.S. next week for talks with Trump.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Tensions rachet up as Israel blamed for Syria missile strike VIEW
- Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M VIEW
Ambassador William Hagerty said Tuesday that the issue is high on the agenda for the Trump-Abe talks.
Pyongyang has acknowledged abducting 13 Japanese. Five who were allowed to visit Japan in 2002 stayed. Pyongyang says eight others have died.