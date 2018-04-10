TOKYO (AP) — Families of Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago have asked the U.S. ambassador to Japan to urge President Donald Trump to discuss ways to win their loved ones’ return at his summit with the North’s leader.

Trump says he expects to meet Kim Jong Un in May or early June. Pyongyang recently indicated interest in a summit.

Expectations for a breakthrough are high among the abductees’ families as preparations for talks move forward.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the U.S. next week for talks with Trump.

Ambassador William Hagerty said Tuesday that the issue is high on the agenda for the Trump-Abe talks.

Pyongyang has acknowledged abducting 13 Japanese. Five who were allowed to visit Japan in 2002 stayed. Pyongyang says eight others have died.