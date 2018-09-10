WASHINGTON — Preparations are underway for a second face-to-face meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said Monday, despite the lack of any clear movement toward denuclearization three months after their summit in Singapore.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House had received a letter from Kim requesting a meeting. She described the letter as “very warm, very positive.”

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump,’ ” Trump tweeted Thursday. “Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!”

The announcement marks an about-face by Trump since Aug. 24, when he complained of a lack of “sufficient progress” and abruptly canceled a scheduled visit to Pyongyang by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and a new U.S. envoy to the stalled disarmament talks.

Trump also has complained that China appeared to ease back on enforcement of international sanctions against Pyongyang since the June summit, a backsliding that has complicated efforts to persuade Kim to give up his nuclear arsenal and stop producing fissile material as fuel for nuclear weapons.

Despite the lack of any demonstrable progress since then, Trump is moving ahead with preparations for a second summit based on what Sanders described as good-faith efforts by Kim.

She cited the release of three American detainees in May, the return in July of possible American remains from the 1950-53 Korean War and a major military parade Sunday in Pyongyang that did not include any ballistic missiles for the first time in more than a year.

The parade, she said, marked “one of the first times they have had a parade where they weren’t highlighting their nuclear arsenal. We consider that an act of good faith.”

Sanders would not say how quickly or where a second summit might take place, or if it is likely before the Nov. 6 midterm election.

One potential possibility is on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York. Trump is scheduled to address the gathering Sept. 25. At this point, Kim is not scheduled to attend.

A day after Trump met with Kim in Singapore on June 12, he declared that North Korea was “no longer a nuclear threat” even though the two leaders produced only a brief joint statement, with no timetable or specifics, about denuclearization. The two sides later differed about what the vaguely worded agreement meant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear-watchdog agency, reported this past month that North Korea was continuing to develop its nuclear weapons and expressed “grave concern.”