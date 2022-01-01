SEOUL — Kim Jong Un has begun his second decade as North Korea’s leader with a vow to alleviate the country’s chronic food shortages, state media reported on Saturday — a problem that he inherited from his late father 10 years ago and has yet to fix.

Kim, 37, presided over a five-day meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, ​which drew more attention than usual because it came at the end of his first decade in power.

On ​Saturday, New Year’s Day, the North’s state media carried lengthy reports on the meeting. They mentioned no diplomatic overtures from Kim toward the United States or South Korea. But much space was devoted to the subject of food shortages.

One of the first promises that Kim made after inheriting power from his father, Kim Jong Il, a decade ago was that long-suffering North Koreans would “never have to tighten their belt again.” But that goal has remained elusive. Several months ago, Kim issued a rare warning that the North faced a “tense” food situation, brought about by the pandemic and international sanctions.

At the party meeting that ended on Friday, Kim pledged to “increase the agricultural production and completely solve the food problem,” specifying production goals “to be attained phase by phase in the coming 10 years,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency said.

But Kim did not appear to introduce any significant agricultural measures​, except to forgive all cooperative farms’ debts to the government.

United Nations-imposed economic sanctions have banned all of the North’s major exports. The country’s economy shrank by 3.5% in 2017 and by 4.1% in 2018, according to estimates from South Korea’s central bank. It recovered slightly in 2019, but then the pandemic hit, forcing the North deeper into isolation. Its economy shrank again in 2020, by 4.5%.

There are no signs that North Korea is in danger of the kind of devastating famine that it suffered in the late 1990s. But In July, the U.S. Department of Agriculture ​estimated that ​16.3 million people in the North — 63.1% of the population​ — were “food insecure.”