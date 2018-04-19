ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The killing of a homeless man from the Navajo Nation in Albuquerque is again exposing the heightened threats and dangers many say Native Americans coping with homelessness can encounter in New Mexico’s largest city.

Police said this week that two teenage boys shot 50-year-old Ronnie Ross, of Shiprock, New Mexico, “for fun” in March in a case reminiscent to a 2014 Albuquerque attack that killed two Navajo men and led to the creation of a task force on Native American homelessness.

Native Americans make up only 4 percent of the city’s population, but an outsized percentage of its homeless population.

A 2017 count of the city’s homeless population shows Native Americans represented 44 percent of people living unsheltered on the streets, or in other places without shelter, like a park or a car.