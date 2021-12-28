A North Dakota man convicted of stabbing four people more than 100 times during a quadruple murder at a property management company in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to four consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

The man, Chad Isaak, 47, maintained his innocence during a nearly 90-minute sentencing in the South Central Judicial District court in Mandan, North Dakota, where relatives of the four victims recounted the suffering that he wrought in a series of killings that remain unexplained.

The victims had also been shot a total of at least eight times. Their bodies were found April 1, 2019, at RJR Maintenance & Management in Mandan, a city of about 20,000 people across the Missouri River from Bismarck, North Dakota.

After a three-week trial, a jury found Isaak guilty in August of the murders of Robert Fakler, 52, the company’s co-owner; employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, and William Cobb Jr., 50, and his wife, Lois Cobb, 45.

The company had managed a mobile home property in Washburn, North Dakota, where Isaak lived, although a motive for the killings has not been established.

“Chad Isaak, you’re a monster who deserves nothing more than to spend the rest of your life rotting in prison and thinking about the wrong you’ve done,” Amy Cobb, William Cobb’s daughter and Lois Cobb’s stepdaughter, said in a statement that was read in court.

Advertising

The statement was read by Jackie Fakler, Robert Fakler’s widow, who told Isaak that she could not forgive him and “you have made me hate.”

Jamie Binstock, Robert Fakler’s daughter, also addressed Isaak and said he should have to endure “lifetimes of suffering.”

“You have taken entire lifetimes away, and I hope you have nightmares,” Binstock said. “My father had beautiful blue eyes, and I hope they stare at you in your dreams.”

Isaak, a Navy veteran who worked as a chiropractor, showed little emotion as his lawyer urged the judge to consider making the life sentences concurrent instead of consecutive — and to leave the option for him to be granted parole.

“I can honestly tell you that I’m not a murderer, and that’s all I have to say,” Isaak said in court.

Prosecutors said that Isaak had refused to cooperate with a mental health assessment before his sentencing and that leaving open the possibility of parole would pose a danger to the community.

Advertising

“He hasn’t shown remorse,” Gabrielle Goter, an assistant state’s attorney, said Tuesday. “That leads us to believe that he is capable of committing these same acts.”

Goter said that Isaak had waited for several of the victims and that he had tried to clean up after the killings.

“There was absolutely no mercy shown,” Goter said. “There was no heat of the moment. It was preplanned, premeditated and coldblooded murder, judge.”

Jesse Walstad, a lawyer for Isaak, expressed his condolences to the victims’ relatives in court Tuesday.

“Their trauma is heart-wrenching and profound,” he said. “No doubt, their suffering is particularly acute this time of year.”

But Walstad said that the North Dakota Parole Board should have the final say whether Isaak is eligible for release.

Advertising

Walstad also cast doubts about Isaak’s guilt, just as lawyers for his client did during the trial this past summer, when they contended that investigators had not ruled out other possible suspects like disgruntled renters. He said that “questions remain unanswered.”

Judge David E. Reich, who also presided over Isaak’s trial, said that scores of family members and friends of the victims had been “adversely impacted” by the killings.

The judge said that four consecutive life sentences were warranted in recognition of each of the victims and drew applause after he announced his decision.

“When you talk about a just result and the possibility of redemption,” the judge said, “Mr. Isaak doesn’t admit to the crimes that he’s been convicted of and has not shown any remorse in this case.”