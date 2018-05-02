BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A woman originally sentenced to die for the 1982 rape and slaying of a 13-year-old Georgia girl in Alabama has waived her parole hearing.

Fifty-three-year-old Judith Ann Neelley says in a letter obtained by AL.com that she waived the hearing to avoid further traumatizing Lisa Ann Millican’s family. Court documents say Neelley kidnapped Millican for her then-husband, Alvin, to rape. Neelley then injected Millican with drain cleaner, shot her and pushed her into a canyon.

Neelley’s death sentence was commuted to life in 1999 by Alabama Gov. Fob James. A 2003 Alabama law barring Neelley from parole was ruled unconstitutional in March. If granted parole later, Neelley may be arrested by Georgia authorities who have a warrant for her for a consecutive life sentence in a kidnapping case.

___

