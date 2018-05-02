BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A woman originally sentenced to die for the 1982 rape and slaying of a 13-year-old Georgia girl in Alabama has waived her parole hearing.
Fifty-three-year-old Judith Ann Neelley says in a letter obtained by AL.com that she waived the hearing to avoid further traumatizing Lisa Ann Millican’s family. Court documents say Neelley kidnapped Millican for her then-husband, Alvin, to rape. Neelley then injected Millican with drain cleaner, shot her and pushed her into a canyon.
Neelley’s death sentence was commuted to life in 1999 by Alabama Gov. Fob James. A 2003 Alabama law barring Neelley from parole was ruled unconstitutional in March. If granted parole later, Neelley may be arrested by Georgia authorities who have a warrant for her for a consecutive life sentence in a kidnapping case.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews