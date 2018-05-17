HOUSTON (AP) — A man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Houston police officer more than 40 years ago has lost a federal court appeal challenging a change in Texas law that he argues unfairly makes it more difficult for him to be paroled.

Inmate Richard Delain Kyles was convicted of fatally shooting officer Johnny Bamsch in 1975 and has been acting as his own lawyer in federal court appeals.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday rejected claims that his parole should be governed by laws on the books at the time of his 1976 conviction, when two favorable votes from a three-member parole board panel could win release. Current law requires prisoners convicted of a capital crime to receive a two-thirds vote of all seven parole board members.