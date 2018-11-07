RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man who murdered two of his wives in two states could be released from a North Carolina prison, potentially cutting short his life sentence after more than 22 years.

North Carolina’s parole commission said Wednesday it was considering parole for 63-year-old Tim Boczkowski. He also faces a life sentence in Pennsylvania.

Prison officials said a hearing could come next month. The commission weighs releasing inmates whose crimes were committed before parole was eliminated in 1994.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 for killing his first wife, Elaine. She was found in a bath tub at their Greensboro home in 1990.

He was tried in North Carolina only after being charged for the 1994 death in a hot tub of his second wife, Maryann, in suburban Pittsburgh.