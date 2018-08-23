SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Candidates running for governor in Oregon will be asked questions in their first debate not by reporters or by voters, but by children and youths.

Children First for Oregon, the debate’s sponsor, said Thursday it is soliciting applications via a web site from children and youth throughout the state who want to participate. The debate, the first of three, between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, Republican nominee Knute Bueher and Patrick Starnes of the Independent Party of Oregon, will be on Oct. 2

Sharon Soliday, chairwoman of Children First for Oregon, said children can’t vote but can have a voice on economic security, health care, safety, education, and other issues.

The debate is also presented by KOIN, a Portland TV station, and Pamplin Media Group.