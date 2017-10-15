INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say two children who were playing hide-and-seek in a neighborhood park discovered a man’s body.

Police said Sunday the children found the body of 30-year-old Christopher Bradley on Saturday evening in a wooded area of Olin Park on the city’s near west side.

The youngsters told an adult who called the police. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine Bradley’s cause and manner of death, but detectives believe his death is suspicious.

Detectives searched the area looking for any information that could aid them in their investigation. But police are urging anyone who might have information on Bradley’s death to contact police with tips.