AMANDA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a car collided with a horse-drawn Amish buggy in central Ohio, sending at least four people to the hospital.
Investigators say children were among those hurt when the vehicles collided after nightfall Sunday on state Route 159 in Fairfield County near the village of Amanda, roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.
Emergency responders say none of those injuries appeared to be life-threatening. One of the horses pulling the buggy was euthanized.
State troopers are investigating what caused the crash.
WSYX-TV reports the driver of the car was taken into custody, but there was no immediate word on any charges.