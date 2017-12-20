LOS ANGELES (AP) — Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.
The reality star confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. She included a photo of her pregnant belly with the post.
The 33-year-old Kardashian said she is “thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one” and called the pregnancy “my greatest dream realized.”
Kardashian is the younger sister of Kim Kardashian West. Thompson plays is a center-forward with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Most Read Stories
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Amtrak train was traveling 50 mph over limit when it derailed at curve before I-5 crossing WATCH
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Close friends who loved trains among those killed in Amtrak train derailment in Washington state
- Here's what we know — and don't know — about Amtrak train derailment near Olympia WATCH
The couple’s pregnancy had been rumored for months. Khloe Kardashian said in her post Wednesday that they intentionally kept the news quiet so they could “enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.”