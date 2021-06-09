WASHINGTON — The firm behind the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline officially scrapped the project on Wednesday, months after President Joe Biden revoked a cross-border permit for the controversial pipeline and more than a decade after political wrangling over its fate began.

The pipeline, which would have stretched from Alberta’s boreal forests to the refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast, became the center of a broader controversy over climate change, pipeline safety, eminent domain and jobs. Those same concerns have spawned similar battles to stop pipelines from Montana to Minnesota to Virginia, part of an effort to keep fossil fuels in the ground.

The Keystone XL, however, took on special significance because the tar sands were tapped in large part through a strip mining process and because the bitumen-like oil sparked fears of what would happen in the case of a spill.

TC Energy said in a statement that after reviewing its options, it had decided along with the government of Alberta to end the divisive, multibillion dollar pipeline.

Activists who have spent more than a decade hoping to bury the project for good reacted with joy at the news Wednesday.

“When this fight began, people thought Big Oil couldn’t be beat,” Bill McKibben, the founder of 350.org, who led sit-ins against Keystone XL in 2011 at the White House, said in a statement. “But when enough people rise up we’re stronger even than the richest fossil fuel companies.”

Jane Kleeb, the high-profile opponent of the pipeline in Nebraska and now head of the state’s Democratic Party, was ebullient about the news. “Hot Damn is probably not enough … nor is ‘Hey TransCanada, can I get the white flag you just waved for my memory box?'” she said in an email. She also Tweeted “Goodbye TransCanada. I don’t want to see you in our state ever again bullying landowners and disrespecting Tribes. Don’t mess with a mom in a minivan. #NoKXL”

One of President Biden’s first actions in office was to revoke a key permit for the project, a move he promised to do during the campaign. For months, GOP lawmakers and oil and gas industry officials have hammered Biden for putting that nail in the pipeline’s coffin, saying his decision will lead to the loss of thousands of construction jobs.

“This is devastating news for our economy, jobs, environment and national security- and it’s entirely President Biden’s fault,” Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said in a statement Wednesday. “It’s beyond clear that President Biden is beholden to extreme environmentalists, and Montanans and the American people are bearing the burden.”

Robin Rorick, vice president of midstream and industry operations at the American Petroleum Institute, an industry trade group that had backed the project, chalked up its demise to “political obstructionism.”

“This is a blow to U.S. energy security and a blow to the thousands of good-paying union jobs this project would have supported,” Rorick said.

The pipeline, which initially was expected to cost about $8 billion, has existed in a sort of limbo for years.

President Barack Obama rejected a key U.S. permit for the project in 2015, arguing that greenlighting a pipeline that would transport fossil fuels for decades would undermine the U.S.’s broader diplomatic effort to rally other nations to raise their climate ambitions.

“America’s now a global leader when it comes to taking serious action to fight climate change,” Obama said. “And frankly, approving this project would have undercut that global leadership. And that’s the biggest risk we face — not acting.”

But President Donald Trump approved a right-of-way for the Keystone XL on his third day in office, though the pipeline remained bogged down in courts and by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. No sooner had Trump exited office than Biden followed through on his vow to once again halt the pipeline.

The Keystone XL was designed to carry more than 830,000 barrels a day of crude oil, virtually all of it coming 1,210 miles from the tar sands to Steele City, Neb. A southern leg from Cushing, Okla., to the Gulf Coast was approved in 2012 and constructed and is functioning. Most of the northern leg also has been completed, with some of the most important gaps in Nebraska.

In addition to opposition from environmentalists and climate experts over the years, the pipeline also drew criticism from farmers, ranchers and Indigenous leaders who did not want to be forced to grant the company rights-of-way, and who feared the pipeline might one day leak and contaminate water supplies in the giant Ogalala aquifer.

The pipeline also drew criticism from Native American tribes who said that the pipeline would damage burial and archaeological sites. “This is great news for the Tribes who have been fighting to protect our people and our lands,” said Rodney Bordeaux, president of Rosebud Sioux Tribe, which along with other tribes, sued the Trump Administration over the project. “The treaties and laws guarantee us protections, and we are committed to see that those laws are upheld.”

Despite the long battle over the Keystone XL pipeline, TC Energy (formerly known as TransCanada) earned a record $4.5 billion last year, operating about 3,000 miles of oil pipelines and about 57,900 miles of natural gas pipelines. To capture some of the tar sands business, the company plans to expand a previously existing Keystone pipeline by 50,000 barrels a day this year and perhaps 80,000 barrels a day in 2023, according to S&P Global.

On Wednesday, the Alberta government said it would continue to explore ways to recoup the $1.3 billion the government had poured into the project.

“We continue to be disappointed and frustrated with the circumstances surrounding the Keystone XL project, including the cancellation of the presidential permit for the pipeline’s border crossing,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement. He vowed to continue to work with U.S. officials “to ensure that we are able to meet U.S. energy demands through the responsible development and transportation of our resources.”

Despite the demise of the Keystone XL, the Biden administration still faces conflicts over other pipelines, each a source of tension.

This week in Minnesota, protesters seized a construction site along a pipeline route known as Line 3 in an effort to stop the $4 billion project from the Canadian company Enbridge — a move that led to tense standoffs between protesters and authorities. Those fighting the project include Indigenous activists who oppose a carbon-producing fossil fuel project at a time of worsening climate change, and who worry about the potential for polluting tribal lands in the headwaters of the Mississippi River.

Environmentalists on Wednesday hoped the long-awaited death of the Keystone XL would provide momentum to their ongoing efforts to kill Line 3, in part by ramping up pressure on the Biden administration to suspend the pipeline permit before the project is completed.

David Turnbull, strategic communications director with Oil Change International, said the Keystone announcement “only increases the urgency for President Joe Biden to act immediately to stop” Line 3.

The Washington Post’s Juliet Eilperin, Dino Grandoni, Tik Root and Amanda Coletta contributed to this report.