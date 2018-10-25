KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — It’s party time in the Florida Keys during the islands’ annual 10-day festival known as Fantasy Fest.
The fun kicked off last weekend with a coronation ball for the king and queen and culminates with a weekend parade expected to draw more than 60,000 people.
This year’s lineup has included almost 100 events, including the Zombie Bike Ride and Friday night’s Masquerade March.
Fantasy Fest began in 1979 when a small group of Key Westers were looking to bolster business between the summer and winter seasons.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- Killer of Utah student called himself womanizing manipulator WATCH