Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey faces new federal corruption charges, almost six years after a trial on unrelated claims of bribery ended with a hung jury.

A 39-page indictment unsealed Friday accused Menendez of accepting thousands of dollars worth of bribes in exchange for using his power to influence a wide range of corrupt schemes at home and abroad.

The three-count indictment charged Menendez, a Democrat who leads the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, with sharing “highly sensitive” information about people assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Egypt and taking other steps that “secretly aided the Government of Egypt.”

In a strongly worded, page-long statement, Menendez said he was confident that the matter would be “successfully resolved once all of the facts are presented and my fellow New Jerseyans will see this for what it is.”

He said there were forces “behind the scenes” that have “attempted to silence my voice and dig my political grave.”

“Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino-American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator and serve with honor and distinction,” he added. “Even worse, they see me as an obstacle in the way of their broader political goals.

He said later Friday he would step down as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

The indictment also names Nadine Menendez, Menendez’s wife; Fred Daibes, a prominent builder who helped to rehabilitate New Jersey’s Hudson River waterfront; Wael Hana, the founder of a halal meat certification company with headquarters in New Jersey; and Jose Uribe, a former insurance agent from Union City, New Jersey.

Nadine Menendez’s lawyer, David Schertler, said that his client “denies any criminal conduct and will vigorously contest these charges in court.”

Representatives for Daibes and Uribe could not be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Hana said the charges had “absolutely no merit.”

Here is a closer look at the people at the center of the case.

Robert Menendez

Menendez, 69, is a political survivor. The son of Cuban immigrants, he rose to prominence in Union City, a small, densely populated community in Hudson County, New Jersey, a region known for its bare-knuckle politics.

He now lives in Bergen County with his wife of three years, Nadine Menendez.

They met at one of his favorite haunts, an IHOP in Union City, a city he has represented as mayor and in the state Legislature and the House of Representatives before being elected to the Senate.

Menendez has been preparing to run for a fourth Senate term, and there are no indications that the indictment will change that plan.

He operates best under pressure, former aides have said.

He has had plenty of practice.

As a young man, he wore a bulletproof vest into federal court to testify against a onetime mentor, William V. Musto, then the mayor of Union City. Musto was convicted of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from a contractor hired to build schools.

Soon after being sworn in to the Senate, he faced a federal inquiry led by Chris Christie, then the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, over payments by a nonprofit group that rented a house he owned. It went nowhere, but shadowed him for nearly six years.

In 2015, he stepped down as the lead Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee after being charged with trading political favors for luxury vacations, golf outings, campaign donations and expensive flights. A nine-week trial in 2017 ended with a hung jury, and the Justice Department declined to retry him after a judge dismissed the most serious corruption charges.

Still, he was formally admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee, and had a closer-than-expected primary race against a largely unknown Democratic challenger. But he went on to beat his Republican opponent handily in November 2018.

Nadine Menendez

Nadine Menendez, 56, got engaged to the senator in October 2019 after a whirlwind courtship; they married a year later in a small ceremony in Queens.

Menendez, who speaks several languages and has a master’s degree in French from New York University, started an international consulting company in June 2019.

A law firm run by a longtime friend of Robert Menendez filed the incorporation papers for the company, Strategic International Business Consultants, on the same day that a lender began foreclosure proceedings on the split-level home in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, where the Menendezes now live, according to state records and court filings.

By the next year, her finances had rebounded.

Robert Menendez reported on Senate disclosure forms that in 2020 his wife owned bars of gold bullion worth as much as $250,000. Federal records show that the couple recently sold the bullion for as much as $400,000, a sum that would be the equivalent of roughly 14 pounds of gold.

Fred Daibes

Daibes, 66, a prominent real estate developer based in Edgewater, New Jersey, lived in a Palestinian refugee camp for 10 years before emigrating to the United States as a child. He worked his way up from washing dishes in a New Jersey restaurant to acquiring vast wealth.

In 2013 several people were charged with beating him and stealing millions of dollars worth of gold and jewelry from his penthouse apartment, court records show.

Five years later, Daibes was charged with a bank fraud scheme in a 14-count federal indictment.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to a single count of making false entries in connection with a loan document. Prosecutors said it was part of a scheme by which he obtained the proceeds of an insider loan from Mariner’s Bank, which he founded and where he had served as chairman. The $1.8 million loan was paid back, and the plea agreement, approved by prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in New Jersey, did not call for prison time.

Daibes’ sentencing has been delayed four times, most recently in July.

While awaiting sentencing, the judge granted Daibes permission to travel to London and Qatar to meet with potential lenders for a real estate project at 115 River Road in Edgewater, which had lost its financing after getting bogged down in a delayed environmental cleanup, court records show.

The trips paid off.

In January, he finalized a $45 million shared-ownership agreement for the Edgewater project with a company founded by a member of Qatar’s royal family, Bergen County deed records show.

Wael Hana

Hana, 40, has known Nadine Menendez since before she began dating the senator. They socialized together at restaurants in Bergen County with a small circle of friends, according to members of the group.

In the spring of 2019, Hana, a U.S. citizen born in Egypt, began operating a halal meat certification company in New Jersey, even though he said in court documents that he had no experience in the industry.

By January 2020, the company, IS EG Halal, was the sole entity authorized by the Egyptian government to certify that any halal food product imported into Egypt from anywhere in the world had been prepared according to Islamic law.

The arrangement did not require the approval of the United States, according to the Department of Agriculture. But it meant that four U.S.-based halal meat certification companies that for years had shared the work lost the business overnight.

In November 2019, federal agents searched Hana’s home and office, seizing computers, cellphones, paperwork and jewelry, according to legal papers his lawyer, Lawrence S. Lustberg, filed to retrieve the items.

IS EG Halal operates from a small building overlooking the Hudson River in Edgewater, in a building owned by a company run by Daibes. Daibes also has an office in the building.

A spokesperson for Hana has said that he won the halal certification contract without any help from Menendez or any other U.S. official.

Jose Uribe

Uribe, a friend of Hana’s, lost his insurance broker’s license after being convicted of fraud in New Jersey, where he was accused of taking $77,000 in premiums from seven clients but failing to purchase the insurance. He then entered the trucking industry, according to the indictment.

He is charged with providing Nadine Menendez with a luxury car, a Mercedes-Benz C-300 convertible, in exchange for Robert Menendez intervening with the state attorney general’s office on behalf of Uribe’s associate, who also faced criminal prosecution in New Jersey.

Menendez contacted a senior state prosecutor, according to the indictment, “in an attempt, through advice and pressure” to “resolve these matters favorably.”