An Olympic champion and one of the most high-profile athletes supporting the anti-doping movement stepped down from a key review panel a day after the panel recommended reinstatement of the Russian anti-doping agency.

Beckie Scott told The Associated Press she left her position on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s six-person compliance review committee. Her departure came after WADA made changes to some of the most stringent requirements to bring RUSADA back into compliance following a nearly three-year suspension.

The WADA executive committee meets next week to decide whether to accept the review panel’s recommendation.

WADA softened a demand that Russia accept the findings of the McLaren report, which stated that the government directed doping that led to winning Olympic medals.

Russia has also agreed to turn over data and doping samples that could help corroborate positive tests, though no firm date has been set.

