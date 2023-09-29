NEW YORK — A New York City massage therapist is reportedly suing actor Kevin Spacey, alleging the 64-year-old actor booked several massages with him at a Flatiron District hotel, then solicited sexual favors.

The unidentified plaintiff claims his encounters with “The Usual Suspects” star happened in the late summer of 2016 at the New York Edition Hotel, according to TMZ.

Spacey allegedly booked appointments under an alias and insisted on wearing a ski mask during his rubdowns. He’s accused of complimenting the massage therapist on his appearance, badgering him to commit sexual acts and guiding the worker’s hand toward his own genitalia.

The suit seeks financial relief for anxiety, depression and PTSD suffered by the plaintiff, as well as fears over how the experiences could impact him professionally and as a family man.

Spacey has not responded to a request for comment.

The two-time Academy Award winner was accused of similar behavior in 2016 by a different massage therapist in California, who died in 2019 before the case could go to court, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This July, a U.K. jury acquitted Spacey on nine counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2013, when the actor served as the artistic director of London’s prestigious Old Vic theater. The New Jersey native took the stand during that monthlong hearing, where he admitted to being a “big flirt” but denied wrongdoing.

After his acquittal, Spacey — who was fired from his Netflix series “House of Cards” in 2017, and only recently began booking projects again — told a German publication he expects to once again be a busy actor, according to The Guardian.

“In 10 years, it won’t mean anything,” he said. “My work will live longer than I will, and that’s what will be remembered.”