KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Some indoor work has started on a proposed $12.5 million expansion and renovation of The Community Library in Ketchum, but local officials have yet to approve the overall project.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday decided to meet at the site on April 9 to discuss concerns of neighbors and the project in general.
One neighbor says making the children’s library two stories could cause a problem for them.
Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson told the commission that the 40-year-old building needs improvements.
Plans call for adding a new fireplace, expanding a lecture hall to accommodate more than 100 seats, and expanding space in the young-adult area.
Information from: Idaho Mountain Express, http://www.mtexpress.com