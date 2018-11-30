KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The Ketchikan School Board has ratified the agreement between the district and teachers’ union, settling contract negotiations that spanned nearly two years.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the board voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the agreement, which the Ketchikan Education Association had approved last week.

The new contract gives teachers a 2-percent salary increase each year they stay in the district through 2020.

The contract also drops educators’ monthly insurance premiums by half. Their deductibles remain the same.

Association president Meredith Lundamo says the agreement was a compromise, noting that neither side got exactly what they wanted.

According to school district data, the contract will require about $1 million more from the Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly. About $681,000 of that amount is for retrograde pay.

