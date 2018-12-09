KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — State prosecutors in Ketchikan have charged a local couple with possessing illegal drugs with an estimated street value of more than $250,000.

The Ketchikan Daily New reports 35-year-old Jason Simpson and 33-year-old Angelina McDonald face two felony counts of drug misconduct.

They are represented by the public defender’s office, which did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Alaska State Troopers say Simpson and McDonald were found last week in possession of 175 grams of heroin, valued at $175,000, and 121 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of $80,000.

Investigators say they also recovered a digital scale covered in drug residue, heroin packaged for distribution and a large amount of cash.

Trooper spokeswoman Megan Peters declined to say where the arrest occurred, citing an ongoing investigation.