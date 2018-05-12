BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting of a man who had been attending a large party in a field southeast of Bakersfield Municipal Airport.
Authorities say 30-year-old Anthony Chaver was found in a parked car shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.
Chaver had a wound in the back of his neck that is believed to have been caused by a gunshot. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to Kern Medical Center and is expected to survive.
A firearm was found at the scene, but investigators do not have a suspect.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- Soldier needed an ear transplant; doctors 'grew' a new one in her arm