BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and wounded a dog that broke loose from a yard and attacked a man.
The office says deputies were doing an investigation Monday afternoon in East Bakersfield when the pitbull got out of a side yard at a residence in the area and bit the man on the arm and leg.
A nearby deputy used a Taser to try to stop the attack but it had no effect.
The deputy then fired one shot from a firearm and immobilized the dog.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon Go cashierless convenience store opens to the public in Seattle VIEW
- Renewal and resistance in Seattle — thousands take to streets for Women’s March WATCH
- WSU Cougars now focus on healing after death of quarterback Tyler Hilinski
- Landslide watch: Can experts predict collapse at Washington’s Rattlesnake Ridge?
- Analysis | Why did the Seahawks move on from Kris Richard as defensive coordinator? A look at the numbers
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was reported in stable condition.
The dog was still alive when it was picked up by animal control authorities.